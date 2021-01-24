JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213,994.90

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $213,994.90 and $19,080.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

