JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $37.87 or 0.00117414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

