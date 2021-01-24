Juventus Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $11.92 million and $633,356.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.06 or 0.00028304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

