KardiaChain Achieves Market Cap of $47.17 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. KardiaChain has a market cap of $47.17 million and $3.75 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

