KARMA Price Down 73.1% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 73.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $59.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

