Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.73). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,674 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 98,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,124. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $123.73.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

