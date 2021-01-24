Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00116504 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005399 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007323 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001234 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.59 or 0.01056089 BTC.
Kava Coin Profile
The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Kava Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
