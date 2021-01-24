Kava.io 1-Day Volume Tops $82.77 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00007937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $118.93 million and approximately $82.77 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00123154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.01038319 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,344,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.