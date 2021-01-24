Kava Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00130835 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005488 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007626 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001238 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00998279 BTC.
About Kava
The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Buying and Selling Kava
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
