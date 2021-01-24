KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $129,523,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $96,441,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $71.45 on Friday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

