Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.17 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $327.59 or 0.01023504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $65.52 million and $14.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

