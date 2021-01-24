KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Volume Tops $8.35 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $388.10 or 0.01221557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00288044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039176 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.