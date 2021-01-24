Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

KRYAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.