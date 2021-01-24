Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,790 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 58,950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $356.59 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $361.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.53 and a 200-day moving average of $281.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

