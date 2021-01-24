Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,017 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

MRNA stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,484,868 shares in the company, valued at $807,430,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,621 shares of company stock worth $53,282,557. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

