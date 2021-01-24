Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 29,766 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.80% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.80 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

