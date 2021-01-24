Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 34,502 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 43,127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.61.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

