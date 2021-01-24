Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 52,696 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

