Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 64,355 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 180.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.60% of U.S. Concrete worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $797.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $57.97.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.