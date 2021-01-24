Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,813 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.