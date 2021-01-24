Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 158,430 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

