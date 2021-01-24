Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.33 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

