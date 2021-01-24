Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 1,911.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,018 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.56% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

