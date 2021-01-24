Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,839 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

