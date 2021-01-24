Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 25,341 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $51.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

