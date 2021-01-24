Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

