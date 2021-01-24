Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

