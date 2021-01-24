Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

