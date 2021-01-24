Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 66,112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.