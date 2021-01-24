Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 228,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

