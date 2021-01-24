Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter.

RYT opened at $259.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $262.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46.

