Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8,334.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,369,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 511.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000.

IGM stock opened at $359.92 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $362.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.02.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

