Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

