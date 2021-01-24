Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

