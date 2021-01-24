Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.21 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

