Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of MET opened at $50.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.