Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $355.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $355,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.