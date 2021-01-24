Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.21.

