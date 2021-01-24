Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 138.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,034,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $291.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $292.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

