Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $202.35 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

