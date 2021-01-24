Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 269.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Unilever by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Unilever by 7,495.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 358,651 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

