Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

