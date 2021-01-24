Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

