Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

