Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

