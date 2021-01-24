Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

STZ stock opened at $226.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

