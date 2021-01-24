Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

