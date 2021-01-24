Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $383.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 491.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.76 and its 200 day moving average is $383.89.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

