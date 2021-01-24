Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,461 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

