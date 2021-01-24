Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,147.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,886.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

